#coffee is the color

What real words are actually valid CSS HEX colors? Parsing an English dictionary for entries containing only the letters ABCDEF and limiting the result to words of exactly 6 or 3 letters length (#FFFFFF or #FFF) gives us some interesting results. Use STRICT to limit the list to 100% valid HEX words as opposed to the default output which contains 0157 disguised as OIST (limited/ intuitive 1337). This interface uses #coffee, #teases and #facade, the latter because #faeces rendered a tad too pale. You should listen to this while browsing the colors. Mouseclick copies the HEX code to clipboard.