What real words are actually valid CSS HEX colors? Parsing an English dictionary for entries containing only the letters ABCDEF and limiting the result to words of exactly 6 or 3 letters length (#FFFFFF or #FFF) gives us some interesting results. Use STRICT to limit the list to 100% valid HEX words as opposed to the default output which contains 0157 disguised as OIST (limited/ intuitive 1337). This interface uses #coffee, #teases and #facade, the latter because #faeces rendered a tad too pale. You should listen to this while browsing the colors. Mouseclick copies the HEX code to clipboard.